(Pocket-lint) - Cyberpunk 2077 has provided more drama than a hundred other game launches combined in the last couple of months, but developer CD Projekt Red has fronted up and explained how it's going to improve the game over the coming months through updates.

That announcement has details on when players can expect the first few big updates for stability and performance, and when they can also expect to see the start of the free DLC packs that have also been promised.

However, arguably just as big a deal for the game's future are its fully-fledged next-gen versions, giving it the ability to take full advantage of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and their new power. At the moment, these offer the only really stable way to play the game on console, but they're running in backward-compatibility modes.

CD Projekt Red has confirmed again, though, that the full, free upgrade to a new and shinier version of the game will be coming in the second half of 2021 if all goes to plan, as part of its lengthy timeline of planned work, as showcased in the image it released below. The upgrade should bring more impressive visual performance including, hopefully, ray tracing.

You can find out a few more tidbits about all of these plans, and read a Q&A about the situation on CD Projekt Red's website here, and then strap in for what looks like a long wait to be able to call the game "finished". In the shorter term, it'll be interesting to see when it becomes available to buy on the PlayStation Store once more, too.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.