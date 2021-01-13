(Pocket-lint) - Cyberpunk 2077 had a turbulent launch, to say the least, but now its studio, CD Projekt Red has announced it will release the first update to the game within the next 10 days, or by end of January 2021. It's also planning “a larger, more significant update" in the weeks after.

In a video published 13 January 2021, CD Projekt Red co-founder Marcin Iwinski apologised, saying he and the board members are “the final decision-makers” for the game’s release on 10 December 2020. “Please, don’t fault any of our teams for what happened,” Iwinski said.

In our review of the game, we noted Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles is riddled with bugs and performs rather badly on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Note: In our experience on the PS4 Pro, we found few issues and, in fact, really enjoy the game and its concept.) It is, however, a better experience on next-generation consoles. More importantly, there's an incredible game lurking behind everything.

We, therefore, have confidence that, after some major patches, it could be the game everyone hoped for – even on Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

In CD Projekt Red's five-minute video, Iwinski explained that “despite good reviews on PC, the console version of Cyberpunk 2077 did not meet the quality standard we wanted it to meet. I and the entire leadership team are deeply sorry for this.” Iwinski mentioned developers had underestimated the work required, and he also discussed the hardships around working from home during COVID.

“We really believed we would deliver in the final days,” he said.

On CD Projekt Red's website, the studio noted its developers wanted to "make the game look epic on PCs" and tried adjusting it to consoles. "Things did not look super difficult at first, while we knew the hardware gap, ultimately, time has proven that we’ve underestimated the task".

For more details about the progress being made on Cyberpunk 2077’s further development, including information about updates and improvements, free DLCs, and more, please visit https://t.co/vfY3xxCM1G pic.twitter.com/6U28q8pcVH — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 13, 2021

CD Projekt Red also said it is “committed to fixing bugs and crashes and will continue to work and improve the game via future updates to make sure you are enjoying the game regardless of the platform." But the game’s free DLC, planned to release this year, is no longer a priority at this time. "We will be releasing free DLC afterward - we’ll have more to say about that in the coming months.”

It's also working with Sony to bring Cyberpunk 2077 back to PlayStation Store. Sony had pulled the game and offered refunds after complaints.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.