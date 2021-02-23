Why the Govee Flow Pro is a great fit for your gaming setup

(Pocket-lint) - Gaming can be one of the most immersive pastimes available to anyone, with superb worlds available to explore and exhilarating experiences waiting around every corner. However, there are always ways to make things even more intense and to make your gaming setup better.

One of the newer approaches is to tune your lighting to make sure that you're not surrounded by glaring light that could rip you right back out of your game mentally, and Govee makes some of the best RGBIC lights on the market. Its newest set of lights, the Govee Flow Pro, offers its most sophisticated option yet for gamers. Read on to find out more about these superb RGBIC lights.

The Flow Pro comprises a pair of superb light bars and a smart camera - you hook them up to power, and place the camera on top of your display, whether it's a TV or a computer monitor, and you're away. The light bars will instantaneously react to whatever's on your screen and reflect its colour palette onto your walls or into your room.

It means that the walls around your display become a sort of moody extension of it, enhancing the action and deepening the impression you get as a viewer or gamer. It's simply brilliant for gaming, helping you to slip even further into the world you've chosen, but works amazingly for TV and movies as well.

A lot of that success is down to that smart camera, which packs a heck of a lot of tech into a very small package. It's sophisticated enough to interpret the constantly changing picture on your screen and translate that into colour scenes for your lights to use in real-time, without any perceptible delay on your end.

This has the added benefit of meaning that you don't have to fine-tune your lighting each time you choose a new game or show to watch. Instead, Flow Pro will simply automate the process and let you concentrate on your viewing or gaming. It's a hands-off experience in the best way possible.

That said, if you do want to take a bit more of an active hand in how your lighting works, there are a whole heap of ways to do so, all of them nice and easy. For one, the Govee app makes it extremely simple to swap between lighting modes, to set up specific lights as you want them or go back to automation.

In fact, the whole system is also compatible with Amazon Alexa, so you can take control with your voice if you use Amazon's voice assistant, which makes everything even easier and quicker. Even if you're not watching anything at all, you can get the lights to sync to music for a disco experience at home, so there really isn't much of a limit to what you can manage.

Finally, you also get a few different ways to arrange your lights - you can have them in the stands they come with, but you can also use brackets to mount them directly onto the back of your display or TV, in case you'd like them a bit more hidden away.

That's indicative of the sort of control that Govee gives you, and is just one of the many reasons you should check out the Govee Flow Pro if you're looking to step up your lighting game.