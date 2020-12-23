Metro 2033 is available for free today

(Pocket-lint) - December is the season for giving and Epic Games is getting into the spirit of things with a number of free games available for PC gamers to grab. It seems this month the company is really serving up the treats. Yesterday we had Alien Isolation, today it's the redux version Metro 2033.

Though not the latest game in the Metro series, it's still a fantastic game with loads of fun to be had. The game is loosely based on Dmitry Glukhovsky's novel of the same name, set in a post-apocalyptic world with mutant beasts, psychological experiences and harsh environments to survive.

We thoroughly enjoyed Metro 2033 when we first played it and the Redux version saw the game being gloriously rebuilt with a newer game engine, giving it an overhaul with more modern visuals fitting for 2014. Usually priced at £14.99, Metro Redux 2033 is a steal but for free it's even more of a bargain.

It's an enthralling game and a wonderfully atmospheric experience that's only really present in the other games in the series. But if you enjoy it enough, you can always purchase Metro Exodus to keep the fun going.

Writing by Adrian Willings.