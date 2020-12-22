(Pocket-lint) - KFC and PC builder Cooler Master have partnered for a quite bonkers bit of gaming kit that certainly turns heads.

The KFConsole is claimed to be a games machine capable of 4K graphics at 240fps yet also comes with a heated drawer for you to keep your fried chicken in. No, really.

"Moving forward from our initial teaser campaign earlier this year, we’re so pleased to finally give the fans exactly what they wanted; making the KFConsole a reality" said KFC UK & Ireland's Mark Cheevers.

"We all know the console war is vicious, but we’re very confident in the KFConsole as our flagship entry. This machine is capable of running games at top-level specs, all on top of keeping your meal warm for you to enjoy during your gaming experience... what’s not to like? If Sony or Microsoft want any tips on how to engineer a chicken chamber for their efforts next time, they’d be welcome to get in touch."

The KFConsole also supports ray tracing and is "VR ready" although we haven't been able to find any details on price or availability as yet.

In all honesty, we can't help but feel it might be a "one-off" for PR purposes.

Still, we'd happily have our drumsticks housed in a chicken chamber while we game, so who knows? It certainly made us chuckle anyway.

You can find out more here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.