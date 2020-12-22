Epic Games is giving away Alien: Isolation for free but not for long

(Pocket-lint) - Epic Games is regularly giving away different games in its store for everyone's favourite price - free. The latest game to get that special treatment is one of our favourite sci-fi horror games of recent years.

Alien: Isolation might have released way back in the hazy days of 2014, but that doesn't mean it isn't still an amazing game. It's an atmospheric first-person survival game which we thought was a wonderful love letter to the first film and an utter thrill.

This game is so well crafted, that we felt that some of the scariest moments in it happen when nothing much is happening at all. Highlights include add-on content that lets you play as Ellen Ripley (complete with Sigourney Weaver likeness) and yes, that's not free, but it is discounted and so worth grabbing at the same time.

You better hurry because Alien: Isolation is only available for free for a few more hours with the deal ending at 4 PM GMT or 11 AM EST.

On Steam the same game is currently £29.99, so it's easy to see this is worth logging into your Epic Store account for. If you don't have an account, now is the time to sign up. It's free to acquire and will be added to your library to play at any point in the future, but you need to be quick.

Writing by Adrian Willings.