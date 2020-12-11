Among Us is getting a new map, The Airship, in early 2021

(Pocket-lint) - Among Us has been one of the absolute breakout hits of 2020, becoming enormously popular and helping people to find a really casual way to hang out with their friends remotely during tough times on the socialising front.

While the original spaceship map is the most iconic, there are other options for when things are starting to get a little too familiar, and developer Innersloth is keen to add more to the game over time.

That commitment is bearing fruit soon, after the announcement of a new map coming in early 2021 - The Airship.

️ THE AIRSHIP - A new map coming early 2021 ️



Prepare yourselves, crewmates. This upcoming (free!) map will include:

all new tasks

your choice of what room to start in

ladders?!

and more?



But don't forget about those Impostors lurking around... pic.twitter.com/IU2HJGuyEY — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 11, 2020

It looks like another really fun and cartoony map, set aboard a steampunk airship with plenty of new tricks to get used to, including moving platforms, ladders and new environments. It's sure to be a great way to breathe fresh life into your Among Us sessions, while being able to choose which room to start in adds another layer of complexity and potential duplicity.

We haven't got an exact release date quite yet, and with Innersloth only comprising four developers at present it can be forgiven for taking a little while to appear. We'll be keeping an eye out for any further clarity on that front.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.