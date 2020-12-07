(Pocket-lint) - 2020 has been an odd year and with more people stuck at home, many have turned to gaming. As a result, both video games and eSports have thrived. So much so that according to The Independent Game Developers' Association, this year has represented the fastest growth for the UK games industry.

This year Getty Images has also become the dedicated eSports photographer for FIA certified Gran Turismo championships. Meaning that professional photographers are turning their hand to capturing fantastic in-game images.

Clive Rose is one such photographer. A man who has been travelling with the F1 World Championships and taking real-life motorsport photographs for Getty Images since 2003. Now Clive has turned his talents towards in-game photography and these are some of the results, with words from the photographer himself.

Australian Supercars

The images captured by the professionals show a wide range of awesome views seen during the various eSports events. Here Clive shows off a snap from the Australian Supercars series:

"The Australian Supercars series switches to online events in the wake of Covid-19 shutdown. Kiwi superstar Scott McLaughlin dominated the early rounds of the championship with fellow Kiwi Shane van Gisbergen running out eventual winner."

Moments that proceed unfortunate events

Virtual racing means far less danger for those involved:

"F1 Driver Lando Norris comes around to lap real life Indycar driver Simon Pagenaud in the closing stages of the virtual Indy 500. The two would collide seconds later with Pagenaud saying he didn’t see the approaching Norris thus ending the young bucks chance of victory and what would have been a huge upset. The crash nullifying that potential possibility…"

Reigning Gran Turismo World Champion and his Subaru

In-game visuals often result in some really nice looking shots from great angles too. There's also often an interesting story behind each one.

"Reigning Gran Turismo World Champion Mikail Hizal through his hat back into the ring for the early rounds of the FIA Gran Turismo World Championship piloting his beloved Subaru. Real world commitments to his studies would eventually force the Turkish born driver into a mostly sabbatical year but he did just enough to qualify for a World Finals spot."

TAG Huer Porsche Supercup

"Sebastian Job of Red Bull Esports team lead a consistent charge to the title during the TAG Huer Porsche Supercup in 2020 seen here as his title aspirations took off during the early exchanges."

The Philip Island circuit

The collection of Getty Images photos from these eSports competitions cover all manner of racing locations and including beautiful sports like this one:

"Shane van Gisbergen piloting the Red Bull Holden proved his sim racing credentials to add to his real-world skills by charging all season long in the Australian Supercars ESeries. Seen here navigating the lovely Philip Island circuit."

The W Series

Women are seen tearing up the virtual tracks too:

"The women only ‘W Series’ joined the revolution and took to the sim rigs in 2020 in place of their real-world series. Dutch woman Beitske Visser the standout talent amongst the field taking the title with a few races to spare."

Valerio Gallo dominating the track

"A new dawn in the Gran Turismo era as Italian Valerio Gallo dominates the European 2020 FIA Gran Turismo online championship securing a regional finals berth in the process. "

The Suzuka cross over

"Sim racing’s fantastic ability to allow unrestricted access for photography allows for some new angles at old places. Here the W Series competitors navigate Suzuka’s unique cross over section."

Cody Nikola Latkowski

"Cody Nikola Latkowski from Australia attempts to atone for his narrow defeat in the FIA Gran Turismo World Tour Rd.1 early in the year prior to the global shutdown. Seen here in action on the streets of Tokyo during the online championship. Cody would go on to secure his spot and line up for his next shot at the GT crown in December 2020."

Baptiste Beauvois

"European Gran Turismo charger Baptiste Beauvois from France charging his Mercedes Group B car around Monza during the FIA Gran Turismo Regional qualifiers."

Sunset over Monza

"As we head towards the end of the year, The FIA Gran Turismo World Championship goes through its final qualifying stages with some lovely autumnal light at Monza. Group B cars and a sunset, what’s not to like?!"

Unique drives

"Participants have the opportunity to try out unique drives in amazing places in the virtual world. Dive in and see what you fancy…."

Writing by Adrian Willings.