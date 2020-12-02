The Mandalorian to star in new Fortnite season

(Pocket-lint) - The battle against Galactus is over - Fortnite's long-running storyline tying in with the Marvel universe is over, at least for now, with players teaming up to take down the enormous villain during a live event.

Now, Epic Games has followed things up by taking the wraps off its new season of content - formally dubbed Chapter 2 Season 5 - Zero Point.

It looks like a bit more of an array of different types of content, compared to the more tightly-themed updates of the last couple of seasons, which anyone who didn't get on board the Marvel train will doubtless be pleased with.

There are a range of new heroes to take the guise of, from mythical warriors to futuristic fighters, but this being Fortnite there's still one absolutely blockbuster brand making its way into the game.

Players will be able to pick up skins from The Mandalorian, the hit Star Wars show, letting them look and sound like the titular bounty hunter, complete with his little sidekick, Grogu.

There's a new battle pass to buy and complete, of course, which'll give access to loads of the new cosmetics, and you can find out more about what's new on Epic's website.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.