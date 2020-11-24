(Pocket-lint) - Epic is introducing a monthly subscription service called Fortnite Crew. Here's what you need to know about it.

Epic is essentially offering a new service for those looking to spend cash in Fortnite. For a monthly fee, Fortnite players can get 1,000 Vbucks (Fortnite’s in-game currency), a new character skin and gear, and access to the current season’s battle pass. The image above shows the first character included.

Epic said the character and its outfit and accessory are only available with Fortnite Crew and “will never be sold or given away to non-Crew members”.

The current Fortnite season started in August, adding Marvel characters and locations to the battle royale island. It’ll end with the game’s next big live event taking place on 1 December 2020 at 4pm ET. The following day, Chapter 2: Season 5 will start.

Note: If you already purchased the current season's Battle Pass, 950 V-Bucks will be returned to your account.

In the US, Fortnite Crew costs $11.99 each month. You can cancel your Fortnite Crew subscription at any time.

The Fortnite Crew subscription can be purchased directly from the Item Shop or Battle Pass purchase screen. To cancel your subscription, go directly in-game and check out the Fortnite Crew tab. It'll guide you based on your device.

Your Fortnite Crew subscription is associated with the platform on which you purchased it (Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, etc). Although you’ll be able to access the items you receive across different platforms, Epic said the V-Bucks you receive "may not be redeemable" on other platforms.

For more details, check out the Fortnite Crew FAQ page.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.