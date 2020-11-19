(Pocket-lint) - It has been eight years since the last James Bond videogame was released - Activision's 007 Legends. Since then, nada.

That's why we are thrilled by the announcement that Hitman developer IO Interactive has secured the rights and is working on an all-new adventure starring Bond, currently titled Project 007.

The game will focus on the British superspy's origin story, with players having to earn their 00 status for the first time.

It will be made for all "modern systems and platforms" - so PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, Switch and Stadia most likely.

While it has been announced, the development process is only in its early days, so there is no word yet on when Project 007 could appear. IO has revealed it is still hiring "talent" to help make the game.

"It's true that once in a while, the stars do align in our industry,” said the studio's CEO, Hakan Abrak.

"Creating an original Bond game is a monumental undertaking and I truly believe that IO Interactive, working closely with our creative partners at EON and MGM, can deliver something extremely special for our players and communities. Our passionate team is excited to unleash their creativity into the iconic James Bond universe and craft the most ambitious game in the history of our studio."

We have every faith it can pull it off too, considering how much we love the Hitman reboot and its most recent sequel. They are very Bondesque in their globe trotting levels and themes of international espionage.

You can find out more about the game throughout its development on a dedicated website at 007.ioi.dk.

Writing by Rik Henderson.