(Pocket-lint) - Next-gen gaming is finally here - the PlayStation 5 is out, and so are both the Xbox Series X and Series S, meaning that we've got the full platter of gaming goodness to take us through the next few years.

Obviously, it's a little complicated to actually get your hands on one of the consoles at the moment, but if you've been lucky enough to land one, you might be wondering how to enhance your experience even further. Given that both Sony and Microsoft have made big strides in the audio department with their new hardware, we think a headset is a perfect place to start.

With that decided, SteelSeries is clearly one of the absolute top choices to turn to - it makes some of the best, most reliable headsets we've ever used, and has great options that work flawlessly with next-gen consoles. We'll run you through some of the best options, below.

The Arctis 7P is one of SteelSeries' newest headsets, and you can tell what it was designed for given its stark white looks - this is a perfect pair with the new PlayStation 5. It's a really gorgeous look, in our view, with a retractable microphone and the classic SteelSeries headband-style fit.

That elastic band will stretch to make a really comfortable fit whatever size your head is, and the headset as a whole is impressively light but still durable. Sound quality, meanwhile, is just superb, and pairing with your console is really easy using the included dongle and adapter. It makes things really simple to use, and also makes muting yourself or adjusting audio levels a complete doddle. We can't really recommend it highly enough.

If, on the other hand, you're in the Xbox camp for this generation, you can take advantage of a super-convenient way of connecting your headset - Xbox Wireless, which the Arctis 9X has on board. That means all you have to do is turn on your headset and it'll connect after the first pairing, which is amazingly useful.

The 9X also sounds stunning and has really handy controls on the earcups to help you manage party chat and game sounds, alongside a similar design to the 7P above that ranks as one of the nicest anywhere on the market. We've been using this headset every day for months, and are no closer to getting tired of it.

Of course, if you're operating on a bit of a lower budget (and who could blame you after buying a new console), SteelSeries can also cater to you. Our favourite of its lower-cost headsets is the Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox.

It might sound like an Xbox exclusive, but the dongle it comes with actually has a little switch to let you toggle between modes. That makes this headset one of the only on the market that can work with both PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as the Nintendo Switch. It's also really lightweight and comfortable, and offers great sound for the price, all wirelessly. What's not to love?