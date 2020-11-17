(Pocket-lint) - The PS4 packaging for Cyberpunk 2077 has reportedly leaked, revealing that the physical copy of the game will come on two Blu-ray discs and its final file size.

But while that sounds worrying - especially for those with little hard drive storage space available or slow broadband - it's not as bad as initially feared.

The game will allegedly take up 70GB of HDD space on a PS4. That's a lot less than Red Dead Redemption 2 (105GB) and GTA 5 (94GB). It's also less that The Last of Us Part 2 (78.3GB).

And, in terms of the two discs, it is likely that one will be used for data transfer during the install, with the other needed to play the game - ie. you won't need both to play the game after it is installed. This is the same on TLOU Part 2, for example.

Pictures of the case were posted by AltChar, although we're not entirely sure of the site's source.

Also listed on the rear are the following:

World compendium

Stickers

Postcards

Game map

Digital content access

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released globally on 10 December for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions will appear early next year.

You can find out more about the game during CD Projekt Red's next Night City Wire online stream this week, starting at 5pm GMT on Thursday 19 November.

Writing by Rik Henderson.