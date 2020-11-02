(Pocket-lint) - Surprising absolutely no one, Epic Games has confirmed that its enormous free battle royale sensation, Fortnite, will be available to new owners of both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X or S on day one.

The massive title was always likely to be a launch game for the consoles, given its massive success on the existing generation of devices, and Epic has confirmed that it'll be present and correct, with some welcome improvements enabled by the new tech, too.

The list of features is slightly complicated by the lower-powered Series S, but starting with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the two flagships, players will get 4K visuals at 60FPS, which is a massive leap over what current consoles manage.

PS5 and Series X players will also benefit from new dynamic physics and visuals, making for more environmental detail and reactions to things like explosions and better smoke and liquid simulation.

The Series S won't get those new physics and visuals, though, and will run at 60FPS in 1080p, which is a bit of a step down - we'd probably hoped it would hit the 1440p mark that the Series S seems geared around.

The PS5's much-discussed DualSense controller will also be getting some specially-designed haptics for players to enjoy immersively while playing, which is great to hear. Finally, PS5 players will also be able to use the console's new UI to select their favourite mode right from the PS5's home menu, cutting out wasted time in menus.

Split-screen gaming, meanwhile, will now run at 60FPS across all next-gen consoles, another welcome change. Matches will also load faster, given that SSDs are present in all of the new boxes.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.