(Pocket-lint) - As a thank you to the hard-working staff of the British National Health Service, the awesome folks over at Bossa Studios have decided to give Surgeon Simulator 2 away for free to NHS workers.

The game will let real health care professionals practice their surgical skills without the danger of any life-threatening mishaps.

Surgeon Simulator 2 is pitched as "...the most technically advanced (but least realistic) surgical simulator ever made". Take a glance at the trailer and you'll soon realise this is not a serious simulator that'll let you hone and master your scalpel skills, but rather an amusing break from reality.

Ok, so Surgeon Simulator might not be known for being the most accurate game in the simulator genre, but that doesn't mean it's not entertaining. In fact, it might be the perfect downtime from a hard day's grind.

If you want to get a taste of what it's like before you dive in, you can check out a real doctor playing it for everyone's viewing pleasure. Dr Idris Morgan streams the game on Twitch and has a YouTube channel worth checking out too.

To download a free copy of the game, all you need is a legitimate NHS email and, of course, a PC to play it on. Follow this link, fill out the form and get playing.

For normal folks, the game is available to buy on the Epic Store.

Writing by Adrian Willings.