Get Watch Dogs 2, Football Manager 2020 and more for free

At the moment, the list of free games currently includes Watch Dogs 2, Football Manager 2020 and Stick It To The Man! Though there's not long left to grab those deals as they're set to end today.

The gaming deals don't stop there either. If you look elsewhere in the store you'll find that you can also not only grab Rocket League for free, but doing so also comes with the bonus offer of a free $10/£10 voucher when you get it.

Download Rocket League for free on the Epic Games Store and get a $10 Epic Coupon today!https://t.co/m10SUqpTW8 pic.twitter.com/2el37LBiIN — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) September 23, 2020

The notes read:

"You will receive an Epic Coupon for placing an order for Rocket League until October 23, 2020 at 11AM Eastern Time. All Epic Coupons received from placing an order for Rocket League will expire on November 1st 2020, 2:59 AM Eastern Time."

So there's plenty of time to get this offer and then grab yourself even more free games or discounts on games you were looking to purchase anyway. Seems like a bargain to us.

These sorts of Epic Games Store deals happen weekly, with free games dropping every week for you to snatch up. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition is one of the next games set to be available for free from later today. And, of course, there's always Fortnite.

Getting the games is simple. Log in to your Epic Games account and head over to the free games page. Clicking on each of the games, you can then "get" the games and add them to your library.

Don't worry, you'll still have those games once the week is up. So your playtime isn't limited, but the chance to get them will expire if you don't do it before the next lot of games is announced.

