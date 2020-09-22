(Pocket-lint) - Things have changed a lot since No Man's Sky first launched. Hello Games have made no end of effort improving the game with various updates adding everything from multiplayer to virtual reality support.

Now the developers are teasing even more with the announcement of a new update known as Origins that's coming this week. Although very little has been revealed yet, Hello Games founder, Sean Murray, has said that the new update "is the beginning of something new".

2020 might be a bit of a rubbish year for most of us, but it's been a good one for the game, thanks in part to those previous updates.

Recent patches have even included nifty features like an Exo Mech suit, procedurally-generated freighters, cross-platform multiplayer and much more besides.

Hello Games talked a bit more about this in a recent blog post:

"We know there is a huge appetite in the community for No Man’s Sky content, and the team has worked our socks off this year to deliver in difficult circumstances. We have been quiet, but we are always listening and focusing on improving the game that our team loves and feels so passionately about."

The Origins update is coming at some point this week and more info will follow.

༼ つ _ ༽つhttps://t.co/O6qzdiQe3g pic.twitter.com/8WpFsoEhg7 — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) September 18, 2020

Writing by Adrian Willings.