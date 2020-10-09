(Pocket-lint) - Lockdown's been a bit tough on us all - whether it's been lifted or come back down again where you live, there have been a load of restrictions on what we can do and how we can spend our time.

There's nothing like sinking into a role-playing game to make the time pass, though - it's a brilliant way to have some fun while exploring vivid new worlds and discovering amazing experiences. Plus, modern smartphones are so powerful and well-made that you barely even have to compromise on the visual side, especially since so many of them have unbelievably high-quality screens.

We've gathered some of the very best mobile RPGs that you can download right now, to give you a top-class selection to pick from.

One of the most well-known RPGs in the world, Raid: Shadow Legends sees you battling to save the fantasy world of Teleria, choosing from 16 different playable factions to make sure that everyone has a different experience of playing it. You'll wield forceful magic, and fight a huge range of foes with exciting gameplay that's guaranteed to get your blood pumping.

Raid is an amazing bit of mobile gaming and lets you play with a huge number of other players, too, to make sure that it's never a lonely time in the game. It's one of the best iOS RPGs and also, happily, one of the best Android RPGs too.

Install Raid: Shadow Legends today:

Android: click here.

iOS: click here.

PC: click here.

This adaptation of the full console release took a lot of people by surprise, but is a genuinely great way to play through a major recent game in the storied Final Fantasy series. You'll get all the story highlights right on your phone, making this one of the best iPhone RPGs around.

Square Enix effectively shrunk down the full game and turned it into the cutest cartoony art style, but that doesn't dull the impact of a twisting and epic story, and the battle system is just as fun on your phone as on a games console.

This is a game built from the ground up for mobile, all based around swiping left or right to make decisions as you vie to take control of the Iron Throne. The show might have ended, but this game still packs a really fun punch and is a superb iOS RPG.

You rattle through decisions quickly, prioritising different resources and allies, but beware - it's a brutal world and you'll find yourself dead in quick fashion if you don't learn how to get ahead in Westeros.

Plansescape: Torment is a game that a lot people cite as the finest role-playing game ever created, its labyrinthine story taking you across a massive world with characters that are hugely memorable. The port to mobile means you can finally play it on the go, which is really useful to let you consume it in bite-sized chunks, perfect for a big mobile RPG.

It's got some of the very best writing ever committed to script for a game, and some really hilarious moments to go with more serious ones, too.

A great JRPG with turn-based combat and a big world to explore, BattleChasers should impress you with how polished it is - this is a great demonstration of how far mobile gaming has come in recent years.

It's a top-down game that turns into a turn-based strategy title when you entre into battles, and we're big fans of its chunky art style and fun aesthetic.

Bringing a big adventure to your phone, the second Oceanhorn game expands on the first in basically every way, and looks absolutely beautiful, too. This is very much a game inspired by The Legend of Zelda, so if you love that series you'll enjoy this.

It's gorgeously-made and full of fun, and is suitable for a lot of ages, too, with that family-friendly look making sure that it's not too scary or violent for young ones.

Another truly classic RPG is available on mobile in the form of Chrono Trigger, which has a time-travelling plot that's inspired countless imitators in the many years since it first released. It's now easier to play than ever before.

It might take some getting used to the old-school systems that power it, but Chrono Trigger is one of those games that everyone should play at least once.

Bringing an amazingly fun, story-based RPG to the world of Monster Hunter, Stories is a superb game that'll have you discovering countless new monsters as you journey around a vibrant world - plus, it'll help you get ready for the newly-announced sequel.

There's nothing like discovering a new type of massive monster to capture or defeat, and that's the very heart of the Monster Hunter franchise for good reason.