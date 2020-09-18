(Pocket-lint) - The original Crysis was designed to be so future-facing that gaming hardware at the time couldn't handle maximum settings. It seems that Crysis Remastered has the same aim.

Crysis Remastered is launching today and that game is taking the original 2007 game and giving it one heck of a makeover with hardware acceleration, ray tracing and stunning visuals.

The new game is even said to run with up to 8K resolution if your machine can handle it and that's the rub as you might not have the power, at least not in 'Can it run Crysis' mode anyway.

That's right, Crytek has designed a mode specifically for the meme - to push your gaming machine to its absolute limit. In this mode, everything is set to ultra with system destroying draw distances, no LoD changes and more.

Today's post is dedicated to our PC community!



We want to show you, for the very first time, an in-game screenshot using the new "Can it Run Crysis?" Graphic mode, which is designed to demand every last bit of your hardware with unlimited settings - exclusively on PC! pic.twitter.com/kVHEf63oWe — Crysis (@Crysis) September 6, 2020

When talking to PC Gamer about it, the Project Lead of Crysis Remastered, Steffen Halbig, said that "...In 4k, there is no card out there which can run it in 'Can it Run Crysis mode' at 30 FPS."

LinusTech Tips has already been putting that to the test with the Nvidia RTX 3080:

Though that testing shows it's possible to get 30FPS while playing in 4K, it's still not a perfectly smooth experience. This is hardly a bad thing though, just PC Master Race problems.

Writing by Adrian Willings.