(Pocket-lint) - CD Projekt Red has announced that a next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be heading to both PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as PC, with ray-tracing and other enhancements.

The "Complete Edition" will be available as a standalone game for each platform, but, like the forthcoming Cyberpunk 2077, will also be a free upgrade for owners of a respective current generation version.

That means, if you own the game on PS4, you will get the PS5 upgrade for free. The same with Xbox One to Xbox Series X. While PC gamers with suitable graphics capabilities will have their version updated when available.

A release date is yet to be revealed as the enhanced game is still in development: "The next generation edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for PC, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will feature a range of visual and technical improvements - including ray tracing and faster loading times - across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content," said CD Projekt Red in a statement.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is still widely accepted as one of the best RPGs available on any machine. Even though it was first released more than five years ago, it still holds up well today - as evidenced by the excellent Nintendo Switch port released last year.

Writing by Rik Henderson.