(Pocket-lint) - Gamescom is Germany's biggest annual videogames convention, but like so many others this year, it has been switched from a physical event to a virtual one for 2020.

That doesn't mean there won't be the traditional big gaming announcements, however. Just that you won't be able to dress up as Pikachu and wander sweaty, smelly halls in the ironically named Cologne this year. You'll have to do all that at home instead.

Thankfully, there's a packed schedule of amazing online presentations and shows, including the big Opening Night Live event, hosted by The Game Awards' Geoff Keighley. And you can watch it right here...

The Gamescom Opening Night Live show starts at 8pm CEST (local time for Germany) on Thursday 27 August 2020. Here are the times for your area:

West Coast US: 11am PDT

East Coast US: 2pm EDT

UK: 7pm BST

Central Europe: 8pm CEST

You will be able to watch the show at the top of this page.

Alternatively, you can watch it on The Game Awards YouTube channel.

The Opening Night Live event will be two-hours long with a 30 minute pre-show beforehand.

It will come live from Los Angeles - the home of Keighley - will showcase "the hottest games". The pre-show will also present some "world premieres".

One thing we know that will be in the show for sure is Fall Guys Season 2, as Keighley tweeted...

Fall Guys is great and all....but what if I told you there is @FallGuysGame: Season 2!



Don't miss the world premiere sneak peek from @Mediatonic during @gamescom Opening Night Live.



Thursday, August 27 at 8 pm CEST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT at https://t.co/AFycLZXKPd pic.twitter.com/WQB08qadhb — Geoff Keighley Opening Night Live (@geoffkeighley) August 21, 2020

Other partners for Gamescom 2020 include Xbox, Bethesda, Koch Media, Ubisoft, Bandai Namco and Activision. The latter will be unveiling Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War the night before (26 August), so maybe we'll see extended footage in Opening Night Live.

One of the additional partmers is EA - and considering Gamescom has a distinctly European following usually, we tend to see more on the latest FIFA at the show. Could that mean we'll see proper gameplay of FIFA 21? Let's hope so.

You can follow all of the goings on at Gamescom 2020 on its dedicated homepage here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.