Fall Guys Season 2 announcement coming this week, plus new patch notes revealed

- Will be shown as part of Gamescom Opening Night Live

(Pocket-lint) - Season 2 of the big hit game Fall Guys will be unveiled as part of a "sneak peek" this week.

The popularity of the multiplayer online game shows no signs of waning, so the second season will be much welcomed by many looking for new challenges and levels.

Developer Mediatonic has also posted details of a "Spicy Hot Fix" being delivered to the game imminently.

Fall Guys Season 2

The sneak peek of Season 2 will be part of Gamescom's Opening Night Live online presentation, hosted by Geoff Keighley.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Gamescom will be a virtual show this year and Keighley's event will kick off proceedings with a bang. There will be plenty of other big reveals, but Fall Guys fans will undoubtedly want to know what time that will be featured.

Sadly, we don't have the running order, so you'll have to tune into the main show and watch it unfold. It starts at 7pm BST (8pm CEST / 2pm EDT / 11an PDT) and can be viewed on the dedicated YouTube channel here.

Fall Guys Spicy Hot Fix

Mediatonic is pushing a patch "this week" that promises a number of fixes, including many requested by the players.

One of the highlights is a fix for the team level algorithm, whereby it will only select a team game if all sides have an equal amount of participants.

That's quite a biggy. There are also tweaks to some of the grabbing exploits, such as being able to grab moving obstacles in slime climb.

Writing by Rik Henderson.