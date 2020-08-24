(Pocket-lint) - Season 2 of the big hit game Fall Guys will be unveiled as part of a "sneak peek" this week.

The popularity of the multiplayer online game shows no signs of waning, so the second season will be much welcomed by many looking for new challenges and levels.

Developer Mediatonic has also posted details of a "Spicy Hot Fix" being delivered to the game imminently.

The sneak peek of Season 2 will be part of Gamescom's Opening Night Live online presentation, hosted by Geoff Keighley.

Fall Guys is great and all....but what if I told you there is @FallGuysGame: Season 2!



Don't miss the world premiere sneak peek from @Mediatonic during @gamescom Opening Night Live.



Thursday, August 27 at 8 pm CEST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT at https://t.co/AFycLZXKPd pic.twitter.com/WQB08qadhb — Geoff Keighley Opening Night Live (@geoffkeighley) August 21, 2020

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Gamescom will be a virtual show this year and Keighley's event will kick off proceedings with a bang. There will be plenty of other big reveals, but Fall Guys fans will undoubtedly want to know what time that will be featured.

Sadly, we don't have the running order, so you'll have to tune into the main show and watch it unfold. It starts at 7pm BST (8pm CEST / 2pm EDT / 11an PDT) and can be viewed on the dedicated YouTube channel here.

Mediatonic is pushing a patch "this week" that promises a number of fixes, including many requested by the players.

One of the highlights is a fix for the team level algorithm, whereby it will only select a team game if all sides have an equal amount of participants.

We've got a patch that's almost ready to go - will hopefully drop it in the next week!



I'm really excited about this one as it's got lots of the things you've been asking us for!



Shout yourself out in the replies if you spot something you requested!



pic.twitter.com/dFF84JvC0I — Fall Guys (@FallGuysGame) August 23, 2020

That's quite a biggy. There are also tweaks to some of the grabbing exploits, such as being able to grab moving obstacles in slime climb.

