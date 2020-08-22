(Pocket-lint) - Epic Games' Fortnite shared a teaser on Twitter on Friday, hinting that the game's next season will be a collaboration with Marvel. While there isn't too much to glean from the tweet, it's impossible to miss Marvel's logo.

This isn't the first time Fortnite and Marvel teamed up. In 2018, Epic Games added a limited-time mode so you could play as Thanos if you got ahold of the Infinity Gauntlet from anywhere on the map. And, last year, you could use Avengers weapons against Thanos in another mode.

Fortnite: Chapter 2: Season 4 starts on 27 August. Keep in mind, because of Epic Games’ battle with Apple over App Store policies, Fortnite on iOS can't be updated, meaning iPhone and iPad players won't be able to try the new season. Apple booted Fortnite from the App Store on 13 August after Epic added a direct payment option, bypassing Apple's 30-per cent cut and violating App Store rules.

Epic is now suing Apple, and Apple is threatening to revoke Epic's access to its developer tools. You can read more about the saga here.

Google also pulled Fortnite from the Play Store, but since Android is open, you can still download the game from Epic Games and other stores.

