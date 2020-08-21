(Pocket-lint) - There's something big coming to PUBG Mobile and it's going to drop on 24 August. Rather than this just being another update to the game, PUBG Mobile is going to hosting an announcement.

Here's everything you need to know.

Tencent has said that the announcement will be on Facebook and YouTube, so if you tune into those channels you'll be able to catch the details as they are revealed.

We'll be sure to embed the video as soon as it goes live.

The New Era announcement will take place on 24 August at 13:30 UTC. Here's the time for a range of locations:

London - 14:30 BST

New York - 09:30 EDT

San Francisco - 06:30 PDT

Berlin - 15:30 CEST

Mumbai - 19:00 IST

Tokyo - 22:30 JST

Sydney - 23:30 AEST

It's being called a "New Era" with many speculating that this will finally be the update to the classic Erangel map - as hinted by the reference to "Era". Over recent months we've seen updates to some maps, with a big refresh to Miramar.

Erangel remains the most popular map in the game and this is the map that people really want updating to bring in more texture and details, update the buildings and refresh the gameplay.

The new version of Erangel is playable in the beta version of PUBG Mobile so that part of the puzzle makes sense and has been a long time coming.

But the question is what else might change in PUBG Mobile? There could be a complete overhaul of the UI and lobby areas at the same time, as this is also being shown in beta at the moment.

But there are also some other elements of PUBG Mobile that have changed. In recent weeks the 90Hz mode arrived on some OnePlus devices and that's an exclusive that will end on 6 September, so it's likely to be an opportunity to talk about this too.

That might mean that we'll be getting better maps, faster refresh rates and potentially wider support for some of the higher display settings that have been listed in the game for some time but haven't always done anything.

Writing by Chris Hall.