(Pocket-lint) - There's not long to wait for the release of Hitman 3 now and IO Interactive is whetting our appetites with a new trailer and information about it.

The game is set to release in January 2021 and as well as the recent news that Hitman 3 will have VR support at launch, we're also finding out more as the release date drawers closer.

This news includes an update that the game will be available exclusively via Epic Games Store on PC for 12 months, so Steam fans will have to wait. But it will also be available to play on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Google Stadia.

The new trailer though is likely the more interesting part of the news.

This trailer shows another location from the game set in Thornbridge Manor in the English Countryside. This mission hilariously has an Agatha Christie-style murder mystery vibe to it with someone already thought to be murdered at the Manor and Agent 47 sent in (undercover) to "investigate".

This seems like the ideal location for some classic Hitman shenanigans. Sneaking about in a confined location, planning the perfect hit and laying the suspicion on someone else. We can't wait.

In the meantime, 2016's Hitman is set to be free on Epic Games Store from 27 August until 3 September. Make a note and grab it for free to tide you over until the new game launches.

Writing by Adrian Willings.