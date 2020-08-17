(Pocket-lint) - Fortnite's in a bit of a maelstrom at the moment, between its ban from the App Store, its ban from the Google Play Store, and Epic's pre-prepared lawsuits on both counts.

Still, that can't stop the wheel turning in terms of the actual game, and Epic's just announced a big new bundle coming for the game, in partnership with DC and Warner Bros.

The Last Laugh Bundle will bring the world of DC super-villains into the fold, and bring the following bonuses to players who buy it either digitally or physically at release:

1,000 V-Bucks

Three outfits: The Joker, Poison Ivy, Midas Rex

Three Back Blings: Laugh Riot (reactive), Back Bloom, Midas Crest

Four Pickaxes: Bad Joke, The Joker's Revenge, Ivy Axe, Kingmaker

Pick a Card Contrail

The new skins look like good fun, even if we're not sure most fans will ever have heard of Midas Rex, and the bundle acts as a useful reminder of how Epic is managing to sweet-talk both Marvel and DC into partnerships with its absolutely massive game.

That's a pair of companies that don't work together all too often, to say the least, so having a mutual partner indicates some nice diplomacy from Epic's side.

Regardless, the Last Laugh Bundle will release on 17 November at a price of £24.99/€29.99 for PS4, Xbox One and Switch; interestingly, the release also says that the bundle will be out for PS5 and Xbox Series X, prompting a flurry of speculation that we can rely on both next-gen consoles being out by that point in November.

