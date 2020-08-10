(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has rebranded Twitch Prime, likely in order to focus on the Prime part of the brand.

Since its launch, Twitch Prime has served as a premium membership option for Twitch users. The service comes bundled with both Amazon Prime and Prime Video subscriptions and basically gives Twitch users added perks such as advert-free viewing across Twitch channels, exclusive emoticons, chat options, a chat badge, and free games and in-game content. Now, as part of Amazon's rebranding, Twitch Prime is officially becoming Prime Gaming.

Keep in mind Amazon Prime costs $12.99 per month in the US and includes a raft of benefits including free shipping.

Although Twitch Prime's name is changing, Amazon indicated its new Prime Gaming service will offer the same benefits:

"New name. Same great benefits. Prime Gaming continues to include a free Twitch channel subscription, tons of free loot in your favorite games, 5+ free PC games every month, and more with your Amazon Prime membership."

We suspect Amazon just wants to clean up its portfolio, emphasise Prime, and further its commitment to gaming. Keep in mind Amazon has its own game development unit called Amazon Games. Its first major game, Crucible, released in May. And it has an upcoming open-world MMO New World set to release in spring. It's also making a version of Pac-Man that you can play with Twitch. It was initially slated to launch in June but still hasn’t been released.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.