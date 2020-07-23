Herman Miller, a company known for its premium chairs including the Eames Lounge Chair, teamed up with Logitech to make a new Embody gaming chair.

In February, Herman Miller and Logitech's gaming brand, Logitech G, announced they were going to create a new line of ergonomic furniture for gamers. Both companies have suggested current gaming chairs focus on aesthetics rather than "research-proven ergonomic design". They even said think most products "cause more harm than good". To help avoid these pitfalls themselves, they've talked to esports teams like Complexity Gaming and TSM.

Now, they're announcing the first fruits of their labor.

To be clear, there is a preexisting Embody chair, which also costs $1,495. The new model comes in black with blue details and a copper-infused back cushion that keeps you cooler while you game. It also has something the company calls "Dynamic Pixel Circulation", which can distribute weight as you play.

Herman Miller and Logitech G plan to launch gaming desks, too, such as the Motia Gaming Desk for $1,295, and even a monitor arm will cost you $295. You can purchase these products in the US at Herman Miller's website or Logitech’s website starting 22 July.

