What is GOG Galaxy 2.0? The multi-platform PC games launcher

One of the dramas of being a PC gamer is having so many different libraries to keep track of and so many different launchers to install.

Sure, EA games might be on Steam now, but you've still probably got games on Origin, Uplay, Steam and more. As well as friends scattered across all those platforms. It's tough to keep track of what's where.

What if there was a platform to unite them all? That's what GOG Galaxy 2.0 promises.

GOG Galaxy 2.0 is a wonderful concept of a PC games launcher that puts all your favourite games in one place.

It's essentially a single library for all your games from Steam, Origin, UPlay and Epic Store, as well as games from GOG.com (naturally). Various integrations in GOG Galaxy 2.0 mean it works with 20 gaming platforms currently.

From GOG Galaxy 2.0 you can install and launch any game, without having to open separate launchers. You can also keep track of your achievements, have all your friends in one place and more.

In theory, it's easier to track everything in one place using GOG Galaxy 2.0. For us, it's just a great way to remember what games we actually own and want to play. Too many launchers mean they sometimes get lost in the ether otherwise.

GOG Galaxy 2.0 is free to download and it's currently in open beta, so still a work-in-progress, but points to a wonderful future for PC gamers.

The first step is to download GOG Galaxy 2.0 from here. The second is to sign up for a free GOG account, if you haven't got one already.

When you're logged in, you can then see your games library and will have the ability to add other accounts too.

Once you're logged in, at the top of the launcher you'll see a plus icon. Click that and select "connect platforms". Then you can log into each of the other platforms you have access to.

You'll need to login to each individually to add them. So click to connect Steam, UPlay, Origin and others here.

When you've done that, you'll then see options to browse more games on the right hand side. You can filter by platform, for example seeing all your Steam games or see your entire collection in one place.

You can then install games here too, clicking to install will launch the usual installation process, but you can start that from within the GOG Galaxy 2.0 launcher.

Click into each game and you'll see all the usual details - information on the game, your achievements, time spent playing the game and more.

You might be thinking that if you have GOG Galaxy 2.0 installed, you don't need the launchers from the other platforms installed. Unfortunately, that's not the case as you still need them in order to use cloud saves, game updates, etc.

However, it does mean you don't need to launch each platform individually when you go to play a game. Just do it all from one place - GOG Galaxy 2.0.

Of course, once you start adding all your games to GOG Galaxy 2.0 it can start to get a bit unwieldy. But there's solutions to that.

When you're in the "owned games" section of your library, you'll find a filtering system at the top. Click that and you can filter your games to only show specific ones.

You can quickly and easily filter by genre here. So clicking just to show indie games, indie games or shooters. You can also filter games by platform, operating system or status (installed or not installed).

You can obviously use the launcher's search capability to find specific games. But you can also go into specific games and add your own custom tags to each game. You can then use those tags to filter as you please. This means you could add tags for your favourite games or as reminders of ones you want to play.

GOG Galaxy 2.0 has support for various platforms, but not all of them are official. The company has had official support for Xbox Live integration for a while. Now the Epic Games Store is officially supported too.

Announcement



GOG GALAXY 2.0 is now enhanced with @EpicGames official integration!



Welcome on board pic.twitter.com/l8cRFnvKLu — GOG GALAXY 2.0 (@GOGGalaxy) July 20, 2020

This is great news if you have a growing games library with Epic, especially as the company is regularly giving away free games as well.