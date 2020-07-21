Ustwo Games, the developers behind the popular Monument Valley and Assemble With Care mobile games, has announced a new title.

It is called Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, and it features a character named Alba, who visits her grandparents on a Mediterranean island one summer to explore wildlife with her friend Ines. "But when she sees an animal in danger, she realises she needs to do something about it," Ustwo Games explained. "Small actions can make a big difference. Join Alba, a young activist as she sets out to save a beautiful island and its wildlife."

A brief teaser trailer for the game gives you a glimpse of a water bottle, a sandwich, a notebook, a backpack, a paper titled 'Island clean up Initiative,' a bird-spotting book, a camera, photograph, a newspaper with the headline 'Girls start a wildlife league', and then Alba on a cliff, overlooking woods and a beach.

Few other details have been revealed about Alba: A Wildlife Adventure so far. It will arrive this winter for PCs, console, and iOS, macOS, and tvOS devices.