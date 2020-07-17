6 free games you can play online now

There's nothing like sinking into a good game - letting yourself really get into it, learning its systems and competing against other players to test out how you've come along.

The best types of games, in our minds, are the free ones. It's fine and good to pay $60 for a game, but when there are so many extraordinarily high-quality games out there that cost absolutely nothing, it might make you wonder why you've bothered.

If you're looking for a new free-to-play game, these six options all offer amazing, varied gameplay across a range of genres. Check them out, to see if you might find your latest obsession.

Forge of Empires

Forge of Empires is a browser-based strategy game that lets you create your own city and accompany it from the beginning of the Stone Age onward throughout the centuries. That means you can build structures typical of the epoch, while slowly enlarging your sphere of influence through military campaigns and skillful dealings.

It's a great strategy game that you can play on the go or in long sessions, but watch out! It's addictive stuff.

Wizard City

Have you ever dreamed of what it would be like to learn magic? This amazing online adventure game set at a Wizard school features collectible card magic, pets, and duels.

You'll create your character and slowly learn more and more skills as you get better. It's perfect for younger players, too.

Eudemons

Transport yourself to a whole new multiplayer world in this engaging role playing game. You can can choose to be a warrior, a mage or a paladin, each with their own skills and weapons to wield.

You'll not just command your hero, but also his or her Eudemons, monsters you can control and command throughout a vast array of sweeping supernatural lands.

RAID Shadow Legends

Battle your way through a visually-stunning realistic fantasy RPG with hundreds of Champions from 16 playable factions.

To save the world of Teleria, you will recruit its most legendary warriors from the forces of Light and Darkness. You must train them to fight together, mold them into living weapons, and assemble the greatest raiding party ever seen.

War Thunder

If you've ever hankered after piloting an old school dogfighter, or indeed a huge tank, War Thunder could be perfect for you - it's all about those World War II machines.

Players get to pilot lots of types of airplanes, upgrade their air vessels and vehicles, and experience different gameplay modes.

World of Warships

The highly anticipated World of Warships is the latest in a series of free-to-play, historical online combat games to be added to the Wargaming portfolio.

Command history's most iconic war vessels as you build your own massive naval fleet. Level up important tech modules and prepare to dominate the oceans! Best of all, you can play it on your console too.