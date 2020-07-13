Crysis Remastered is coming to Nintendo Switch first

Crysis Remastered is firmly in the works.

The game was announced on Twitter back in April and was set to be released on PS4, PC, Xbox One and Switch with overhauled graphics and the famous Nanosuit reappearing in the modern gaming era.

However, things took a turn when footage of the remaster leaked on YouTube and was met a wave of negative feedback from fans.

Crytek seemingly took that feedback on board and announced it was delaying Crysis Remastered in order to polish the game. The company stated that:

"This extra time until release will allow us to get Crysis Remastered up to the PC- and console-breaking standard you've come to expect from Crysis games..."

Despite this delay, it seems that Crytek is still going ahead with the Nintendo Switch release:

Crysis Fans,



You may have seen our last update about the Crysis Remastered release, and we have good news for you:



We can confirm that Crysis will still be coming to Nintendo Switch on July 23rd!



Watch this space for further updates.https://t.co/2JnfyC7jRE pic.twitter.com/W6W3DDypgv — Crysis (@Crysis) July 10, 2020

We assume this is because it was already as good as it could be on Switch but Crytek should be able to get more out of the console and PC versions.

Things have come a long way since the original hardware-intensive Crysis released back in 2007. Hopefully, the remaster can live up to the high standards set by the original.