Superb action-RPG, Horizon Zero Dawn, will no longer be a PlayStation exclusive when it arrives for PC on 7 August.

It will be available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. The 2017 game will also come with significant visual upgrades when it arrived on PC - almost in line with the sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, which is coming to PS5 in 2021.

Guerilla Games tweeted several new screenshots showing the game in ultra-wide view - something not possible on the PS4 version.

Check out these beautiful new screenshots from Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC



Coming August 7 – Pre-order now!



Steam: https://t.co/8aUMQZWd27

Epic Games Store: https://t.co/eoagDoT151#HorizonZeroDawnPC #BeyondTheHorizon pic.twitter.com/CP3XbgcYmN — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) July 3, 2020

Earlier in July, the developer shared some of the enhancements coming to Zero Dawn on Windows, including the ability to play with unlocked frame rates, dynamic foliage and a vast array of customisable image options. It should truly make for the "complete edition" it's being tagged.

It also comes after Guerilla also revealed that it plans for an entire trilogy of Horizon games.

For those who don't know, the game centres on Aloy, a tribal outcast surviving in a world shared with robotic dinosaurs and animals. It is a massive open-world game with some of the best standout pieces we've seen and a truly original feel - something rare in gaming these days.

In fact, it it hadn't originally been released in the same year as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it would likely have sweeped up all the best game awards.

Now PC owners can find out why, at least.