The Vic 20 is another Commodore computer reimagined for retro games play

Retro Games, the company behind The C64 and The C64 Mini, has turned its attention to another "classic" computer of the 80s for a reimagined model, the Commodore Vic 20.

Coming to retailers in the UK and Europe on 23 October, The Vic 20 will be priced at £109.99/€119.99 and sport a full-size working keyboard, four USB ports and HDMI port for connection to a TV.

Like the full-size The C64 released at the tail end of last year, it can run both Vic-20 and Commodore 64 Basic, for development of your own software. It will also feature a game carousel with 64 preinstalled titles - some Vic-20 classics, some C64.

A micro-switched joystick is also included.

Games can be played in either 50Hz or 60Hz, with optional CRT filters and screen modes to get the true feeling you are using a state-of-the-art machine in 1981.

The games list includes Arcadia and Laser Zone - both from the days of the Vic-20 - and Paradroid and Boulder Dash from the C64.

"We are really excited to bring you even more of the most loved retro games ever on two of the most iconic home computers of all time, combined in this latest incarnation of The C64 range - this time with full working keyboard and a classic VIC-20 style," said Retro Games' managing director, Paul Andrews.

Koch Media is distributing.