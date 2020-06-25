New Cyberpunk 2077 adults-only trailer arrives

CD Projekt Red has released a new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 as part of its Night City Wire online presentation event.

It shows some of the story, characters and game world of one of the most eagerly-anticipated games for this and next-gen consoles and PCs.

You can watch it above.

In addition, CD Projekt Red announced that it has been working in partnership with anime specialist Studio Trigger to create a cartoon series for Netflix, Cyberpunk: Endrunners, set in and around the world of the game.

Sadly, we won't get the series until 2022, but at least we don't have to wait until 2077 itself.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be available for PS4, Xbox One and PC from 19 November. A Google Stadia version will follow before the end of the year, while Xbox Series X and PS5 will be supported further down the line.

Those buying the PS4 and Xbox One versions will be able to upgrade to their respective next-gen editions at no extra cost.

While the game was delayed from its original September release date, development work is almost complete. It is currently undergoing extensive bug testing to ensure that it is perfect.

