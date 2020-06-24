Feature-length movies are coming to Fortnite’s new Party Royale island. Epic Games has announced it will air three Christopher Nolan films inside the game. Last month, Nolan also revealed the latest trailer for his upcoming film, Tenet, through the game. Here's what you need to know about their latest collaboration.

The available movies include Inception, Batman Begins, and The Prestige. However, movie availability depends on the region. For instance, Inception will air in North America. You can check out the full schedule here.

Nolan's movies will premiere through the Party Royale island’s theatre on 26 June 2020. Party Royale debuted in April as a social area, distinct from the main battle royale island. It's also been used a virtual music venue for Diplo, Deadmau5, Travis Scott, and other concerts.

Keep in mind Epic recently said Fortnite has more than 350 million players.

To watch movies inside the Party Royale island's theatre, you just need to load up your game and enter the “Party Royale” mode either alone, with friends, or with strangers. Once you’re on the Party Royale island, head over to the Big Screen on the western side of the island (see image atop).