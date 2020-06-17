Zynga's Word Pop is Words With Friends for Amazon Alexa

Mobile game publisher Zynga has announced a new game designed exclusively for Amazon's Alexa service.

Based on the iOS and Android best-seller Words With Friends, Word Pop is an interactive game that can be played through any Alexa-enabled device, using just players' voices (and brains).

Alexa challenges players to create as many words as possible from a six-letter bank, within a one-minute time limit. Players must say or spell as many words as possible during a session and are scored for both the number and length of correct words found.

The game skill is available now and can be enabled through just saying "Alexa, open Word Pop".

"I'm thrilled that by adding Word Pop to the Words With Friends family, players will be able to test and improve their word skills, making them even better Words With Friends players," said Zynga's president of publishing, Bernard Kim

"The beauty of Words With Friends is that, even after ten years, we’re still discovering new ways for the franchise to bring joy to players around the world. We're dedicated to experimenting with services such as Alexa and game modes like Word Pop, which gives players a familiar, yet novel experience."

As well as Words With Friends, Zynga's mobile game line-up includes CSR Racing, Empires & Puzzles, and Merge Dragons. It will also be bringing match-three to the Potterverse when it releases Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells soon.