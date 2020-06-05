Valorant is proving pretty popular on PC. The free-to-play shooter is highly thought of and many are probably wondering if it's going to be on console.

The competitive team-based shooter was specifically designed by Riot Games to be as optimised as possible and to run on all manner of gaming PCs. Even older or more budget models with lower specs. At the moment though, it's very much a PC game at its core.

At the time of release, Anna Donlon, the Executive Producer of Valorant said "While we are exploring other platforms like console and mobile, right now the team is working hard to deliver a top notch experience on PC."

Now Donlon has been speaking to GameSpot a bit more on the subject of a potential console release. In that interview, she made it clear that some of the designers on the team are excited by the potential of porting Valorant to console. But also reinforced the point that the game offers a certain type of experience that the team doesn't want to compromise.

Riot says that Valorant has a "strong level of competitive integrity" that needs to carry across to the platform it's on. That includes ensuring that console players don't get an unfair advantage or vice-versa. In other words, Riot is keen to ensure that the experience is the same for everyone.

Riot also wants to make it clear that if any part of the experience is potentially "compromised" by the creation of a new version for console then it just won't happen.

This likely includes avoiding problems and controversy like Fornite had with aimbot-like aim-assist for controller players.

Nonetheless, it'll be interesting to see what happens and we'd be very surprised to see no console appearance for the game in the future.