Fortnite has become the latest massive gaming franchise to impose a delay on its planned content schedule out of respect for the widespread protests and disruption in the US.

Epic Games has pushed back the current season's concluding event, "The Device" by just over a week to June 15th, before Chapter 2, Season 3 launches two days later on June 17th.

In its blog post announcing the small delay, Epic said "The team is eager to move Fortnite forward, but we need to balance the Season 3 launch with time for the team to focus on themselves, their families, and their communities."

That's a laudable sentiment, but it'll also potentially butt up against the sometimes short-sighted desires of gamers, especially given that the feeling among Fortnite players is that the current season has already overstayed its welcome, having lasted well over 100 days. That's a significantly longer period than earlier seasons, which typically lasted between two and three months.

This isn't the first delay for the new season, either, which was first announced for May 1st, and those delays have seen annoyance rise. However, in the last few days eagle eyed gamers discovered the new console icon for the Playstation 4 version of Fortnite, which has at least given a clue to the direction that Epic are taking the game.

It features what looks like a flooded map in the background, behind the Battle Bus, leading people to speculate that we could be tuned for a really significant map change, or a new map altogether.

Fortnite's delay follows major ones from the likes of Sony and Activision, meaning that plenty of content is on hold right now in the gaming world.