CD Projekt Red is seemingly hosting its own online event for Cyberpunk 2077.

With the E3 videogames convention cancelled this year because of you-know-what, the studio won't be able to present its behind-closed-doors gameplay briefings as per usual.

Therefore, it will host a presentation online, called Night City Wire (named after the fictional city in which Cyberpunk 2077 is set).

Here then is what we know about the Night City Wire event so far and how you might be able to watch it yourself.

While we don't yet know much about the event itself, we do know a date: 11 June 2020.

That's thanks to a post by the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account.

Naturally, with just the teaser to go on, we don't know where the online stream might appear.

However, we're pretty sure it will be available to view online as the emoji used in the teaser tweet was of a TV/display. It was also followed up by a tweet from CD Projekt Red's global community lead, Marcin Momot, where he simply said, "Stuff will be shown!"

With the game to be released on 17 September, it will be close to complete by mid-June so we thoroughly expect new information and gameplay footage at the very least.

There might even be a surprise or two.

We'll update when we know more, but if you can't wait until 11 June, check out the demos CD Projekt Red has released so far, including the Deep Dive video from Gamescom 2019 and the original 48-minute gameplay walkthrough from E3 2018.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released for Xbox One, PS4 and PC 17 September 2020. A Google Stadia version will follow, along with a confirmed Xbox Series X release (which will be free for those who purchase the Xbox One version first).

It is yet to be announced for PlayStation 5, but we'd put good money on it being so soon.