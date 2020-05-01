Several conferences have been forced to go online-only or cancel altogether this year, and E3 - perhaps the biggest gaming convention - is no exception. But just because E3 isn't happening this summer doesn't mean publishers and developers aren't readying any announcements.

In fact, many of them appear to be preparing virtual events of their own. On 1 May, Geoff Keighley, creator of The Game Awards, announced an E3 replacement. Called Summer Game Fest, it's basically enabling publishers and developers to host online-only keynotes under one conference brand.

The events themselves will be broadcast on Facebook, Mixer, Twitch, Twitter, YouTube, and publishers’ own channels.

Summer Game Fest will run from May to August 2020, offering “breaking news, in-game events, and free playable content" from well-known companies such as Activision, and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment., Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Blizzard Entertainment, Bungie, CD Projekt Red, Digital Extremes, Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Private Division, Riot Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Square Enix, Valve, and 2K.

In a press release, the organisers behind Summer Game Fest said they also plan to offer “playable, limited time demonstrations and trials of select game content”, and that the conference will end with a Gamescom: Opening Night Live.

Details about the other individual events were not revealed but will arrive in the coming weeks. An initial schedule will be posted to the Summer Game Fest website in early May.