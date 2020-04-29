The games industry has launched the Games for Carers initiative to celebrate and reward the NHS frontline staff in the UK who are going above and beyond the call of duty during these troubled times.

It is giving away more than 85,000 free games or game subscriptions to carers with official NHS email addresses, with many big and small publishers and studios signing on to help.

Companies including Codemasters, Konami, Sega, Media Molecule, Xbox and Team 17 have donated games and memberships that can be claimed by frontline staff.

"Our amazing NHS staff are working hard on the frontline, and it is brilliant to see the UK's video games industry uniting to say thank you through this campaign," said the UK's creative industries minister, Caroline Dinenage.

"We have worked closely with games companies to help keep people safe and I am delighted the sector is continuing to support the NHS in such an innovative way."

To claim a free game or subscription, NHS staff need to head to the dedicated website at giveaways.keymailer.co/nhs. It will ask for an NHS email address and will then reveal the long list of games available to choose from.

As well as Games for Carers, the UK games industry has worked with the government to add "Stay Home, Save Lives" messaging in many titles.