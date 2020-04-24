The game Fortnite is no stranger to hosting live gigs within its virtual world. It saw DJ Marshmello play back in 2019 - and over 10 million went online to watch.

Another year, another set of performances. For 2020 it's rapper Travis Scott who's taking to the virtual mic, delivering his show - entitled 'Astronomical' - five times over within the game.

Here's when and how to watch Travis Scott's Astronomical gig in Fortnite.

Astronomical will air five times, starting Thursday 23 April and running through Saturday 25 April.

Friday 24 April: Show 1: 00:00 BST / 01:00 CEST / 19:00 ET (Thursday 23rd) / 16:00 PT (Thursday 23rd) Show 2: 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

Saturday 25 April: Show 1: 05:00 BST / 06:00 CEST / 00:00 ET / 21:00 PT (Friday 24th) Show 2: 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT Show 3: 23:00 BST / 00:00 CEST (Sunday 26th) / 18:00 ET / 15:00 PT



The virtual doors open 30 minutes before each show, so be sure to be logged in and ready. Epic Games, the publisher of Fortnite, suggested that that there may be a capacity limit - but it's certainly not small. The first show, aired Thursday 23 April in the USA, broke records once again - with over 12 million watching.

Epic Games promises that Astronomical will be "an other-worldly experience". We now know that to be true having seen clips from the first performance. If you love Travis Scott, want to see him supersized in virtual form, and hear a new track, too, then be sure to get on board.

Each set lasts around 10 minutes and includes trippy-as-you-like visuals. During the gig the game's UI disables, allowing you to float and get a better view of the show.

There's also in-game merch: Epic has released a Travis Scott skin, which is available in the game's shop. Ker-ching.

Additionally there are challenges to complete. Doing so means you can earn a banner, a load screen, and an emote if you complete the lot. You have until the end of the weekend (Sunday 26 April) to complete the challenges.

"If your name's not down you're not coming in". This is very much a Fortnite experience, so getting the game is the best way to get front-row tickets.

That said, lots of streamers will be logged in and showcasing the show. Perhaps best known of all is Ninja, whose stream you can pick up here. The first show has also appeared on YouTube numerous times, including the embedded video up the top of this page, courtesy AussieAntics.