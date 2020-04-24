WWE 2K21 cancelled, no official WWE game this year

There will be no WWE 2K21 with WWE itself revealing that there will be no officially licensed wrestling game from 2K Games this year.

That might not come as a surprise to some, as the launch of WWE 2K20 hardly went to plan.

Having ditched long time studio Jukes, in favour of handing the sole development role to Visual Concepts, 2K ended up releasing a broken, uncomplete game in order to hit the desired release date.

Many patches later and WWE 2K20 was mostly mended, but the process clearly irked WWE and its owner Vince McMahon - as well as the army of fans in the "WWE Universe".

During an earnings call, WWE's interim chief financial officer, Frank Riddick, simply said, "There’s not going to be a launch of a game this year."

He didn't elaborate but it matched previous rumours that 2K was going to rest its annual wrestling sim franchise for 2020.

That came from WWE 2K writer Justin Leeper, who also revealed that the games publisher is likely to release "a different kind of WWE game from a different kind of game developer that’s not Visual Concepts" instead. However, we haven't learned anymore about those plans.

To be fair, WWE itself is currently trying to remain relevant during the current lockdown measures in the US, but broadcasting its flagship shows, Raw, Smackdown and NXT, from behind-closed-doors in its Performance Center training facility. You can watch them live and on catch-up on BT Sport.

It also had to host its first ever Wrestlemania without a crowd last month, which we have to say was largely successful and enjoyable, considering.