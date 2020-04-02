Last of Us 2 delayed "indefinitely" due to coronavirus crisis

The Last of Us Part II will not be available on 29 May, as it has fallen foul of the coronavirus pandemic. Naughty Dog has delayed the release of the game "until further notice".

The sequel to one of the best games of all time will be be set five years after the events in 2013's The Last of Us - although it will eventually arrive after a longer real-world period of development. It's already suffered a number of delays since originally being announced in 2016, with the latest perhaps the most understandable.

This new, indefinite delay is not because of further development issues, but because Sony Interactive Entertainment won't be able to give it the "launch experience" in this current climate that a game of this magnitude deserves.

Update: SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR until further notice. Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 2, 2020

Naughty Dog also released a statement, saying that it was "faced with the reality" that "due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn’t launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction".

A message from us about the delay of The Last of Us Part II: pic.twitter.com/aGsSRfmJ8a — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 2, 2020

The two companies said the game is delayed, not cancelled, until they can solve logistic issues. "We’re hoping that this won’t be a long delay and we’ll update you as soon as we have new information to share,", they explained.

Sony has also delayed Iron Man VR, meaning other game releases are being affected by the pandemic as well.