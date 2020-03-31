Niantic has announced key additions for all its games, not just Pokémon Go, to enable them to be played more easily at home during the coronavirus crisis.

It was revealed last week that the new Go Battle League feature in Pokémon Go can be played from the comfort of your own armchair. And, Poké Balls and Incense have been heavily discounted in the store, so Pokémon can be caught without having to travel.

Now Niantic has revealed similar changes to its other games: Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Ingress.

It has increased the amount of content available near players in Wizards Unite, including Spell Energy, more iconic Harry Potter content, and rare potions. These should help players progress without having to travel too far.

Game tuning has also been adjusted to to have Foundables spawn directly in homes. And, gifts have been tweaked to include more helpful resources, as well as a greater number of gifts on offer per day.

For Ingress, Niantic has reduced the need to interact with multiple Portals - as players can't technically travel to landmarks where they can be found. Other Portal play has been redesigned in order to encourage at home interaction.

For all its games, Niantic is focusing on several key facets to help during the self-isolation and social distancing measures enforced by many countries. It is still encouraging exercise, for example, by making improvements to Adventure Sync so it works well with indoor movement and activities.

It has also revealed that it will be continuing to implement changes to help players at this difficult time: "We have always believed that our games can include elements of indoor play that complement the outdoor, explore and exercise DNA of what we build," said Niantic's CEO, John Hanke in a blog posting.

"Now is the time for us to prioritise this work, with the key challenge of making playing indoors as exciting and innovative as our outdoor gameplay."