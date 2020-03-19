Great news for console players and gamers, in general, comes in the form of news that the Vulkan API now supports Ray Tracing.

Nvidia has been pushing Ray Tracing for quite some time on PC, with high-end RTX 20-series graphics cards supporting Ray Tracing for enhanced gaming visuals. The future of gaming is very much Ray Traced though, as all the big gaming brands are getting on board with it.

Both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will support Ray Tracing. AMD and Intel are also planning on launching Ray Tracing capable graphics processors this year as well.

This latest bit of news though, should mean we see more games adopting Ray Tracing technology. The Vulkan API is currently publicly available for game developers to use and both Nvidia and Intel are working to standardise the API too.

The updated Vulkan API should mean that games which currently feature Ray Tracing on PC should be easier to port to console. Games like Control and Metro Exodus, for example, could be ported to the Xbox Series X complete with Ray Tracing goodness.

It should also be easier for game developers to build future games with Ray Tracing support thanks to the standardization of Vulkan API. Meaning we'll see more and more games with even better graphics in the near future.