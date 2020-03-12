Every gamers favourite chat service is doing its part to help make life more bearable during the coronavirus pandemic. Great news for those stuck at home self-isolating as the company is expanding the limit on its live streaming and screen sharing functions.

Usually, Discord's Go Live streaming feature is limited to just 10 users, but that's now changing.

The company took to Twitter to announce that the limit for Go Live was being increased for "the next few months" to help people keep in touch around the world.

An update from us regarding COVID-19: pic.twitter.com/gKUXvvsqrs — Discord (@discordapp) March 11, 2020

The founder and CEO of Discord, Jason Citron, also explained in more detail on the company's blog:

"We're following news of COVID-19 as closely as you are, and our hearts go out to those who’ve been impacted. We also know that many people who aren’t directly affected by the virus have still seen their lives disrupted, including school closures, cancelled community gatherings and small businesses struggling to keep operations running smoothly."

"We've heard from so many of you over the past few weeks. People — particularly in regions harder hit by COVID-19 — are already using Discord to keep in touch and stay on track with their everyday lives, from attending classes remotely to working from home.

We wanted to find a way to help, so we’re temporarily upping the limit on Go Live to 50 people at a time, up from 10..."

With more people working from home, schools being closed and others self-isolating, it's great to see companies like Discord doing something to help.

