The Epic Games Store now has wishlists (finally!)

Epic Games has been making plenty of waves in the PC gaming space, what with getting all the exclusive games from big and small developers alike. But the store has lacked a lot of functionality that's been available for a long while with the likes of Steam. Even simple things like wishlists have been sorely missing, but that's now changing.

The company has now implemented the ability to add games to a wishlist, earmarking them for a future purchase.

Now when you're browsing games in the Epic Games store you'll see a new small heart icon next to the various games. Clicking this will add that game to your wishlist. Interestingly it's also broken down into edition type, so you can click to add standard editions, deluxe editions and even DLC to your wishlist.

When viewing your wishlist you can then sort by price, date added and other filters. If your wishlist becomes unwieldy you can also search it too. Apparently we'll also be getting notifications for when games go on sale, are up for pre-order or leave early access too.

If you're not convinced that a wishlist is enough to make you switch to or use Epic Games store more, then it's worth knowing that the store is also giving away free games regularly. At the moment those games include Offworld Trading Company and GoNNER. With the offer of Anodyne 2: Return To Dust, A Short Hike and Mutazione over the next few days as well.

You can also see the future roadmap for updates to the Epic Games Store on the company's Trello page.