It's World Book Day and what better way to celebrate it than with your favourite bespectacled schoolboy wizard, Harry Potter?

Zynga has announced Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, a new mobile game coming for iOS, Android, Facebook and Amazon devices.

It's the first officially licensed match-3 game based in the world of Harry Potter, and one of few mobile games to feature Harry himself, along with fan faves Hermione, Ron and many more.

The game is steeped in Wizarding World themes, with spells and potions unlocked through progress, plus puzzle pieces including chocolate frogs and other Potteresque sweets and items.

Experience points can be earned in the game, which can be used to gain new magical abilities, plus level up and customise unique player characters.

Players can also form and join clubs, to socialise and compete in collaborative challenges.

"We wanted to make the game a celebration of not only the Harry Potter books but also to the fans that grew up reading the series," Zynga's president of publishing, Bernard Kim, told Pocket-lint.

"We are incredibly proud of the work that the team has done in creating a game that anyone could enjoy, that’s accessible as well as authentic.

"Zynga is excited to bring the Wizarding World's first puzzle match-3 game for mobile, and we cannot wait for fans around the world to get their hands on the Puzzles & Spells."

The game will be first available in the Philippines as part of a "soft launch" period, but will then be released worldwide.